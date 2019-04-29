Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled gigs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ozzy Osbourne is hungry to return

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the dates of seven rescheduled UK and Ireland gigs.

The former Black Sabbath frontman had to cancel the remainder of his No More Tours 2 tour after aggravating an old injury while falling at his Los Angeles home.

Osbourne, 70, was under doctor's care as he was recovering from the injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia.

He'll now perform again on these shores in January and February 2020.

The UK leg of the rescheduled tour kicks-off on 31 January at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and culminates at the Resorts World Arena in the singer's native Birmingham.

In a statement, the rocker - who also this weekend shared a funny throwback photo (below) - thanked fans for their patience while he got back on his feet.

Image copyright Ozzy Osbourne Image caption Ozzy's weekend throwback to his pool party for one at his home in 1982

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows," he said in a statement.

"Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced.

"I can't wait to see you all next year."

Following his UK dates, Osbourne will then head over to Europe for gigs in Germany, Sweden, Italy, and beyond, before continuing on to the US - as was previously announced.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday.

