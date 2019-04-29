Sir Mick Jagger 'doing well' after op

Image copyright Getty Images

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood says singer Sir Mick Jagger is doing "really well" as he recovers from a heart operation.

The 75-year-old frontman tweeted that he was "on the mend" earlier this month, after reportedly undergoing heart valve replacement surgery.

The band were forced to postpone some North American dates of their No Filter tour while Jagger recovered.

Guitarist Wood has revealed his bandmates have been cheering Sir Mick up with musical "get well" videos.

He told Hello! magazine: "Sally [Wood's wife] and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith [Richards] and [his wife] Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar.

"That cracked him up."

"We're all so pleased that he's doing well."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Stones last gig was in Poland in July 2018

While they all wait to get back on the road, Wood has been channelling his creative energies into Picasso-style paintings of the band, which he also showed to the stricken singer.

"He was amused and impressed!"

He added: "He is doing really well. I spoke to him yesterday and he's feeling great."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.