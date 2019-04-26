Blue Peter has named Richie Driss as its 38th and newest presenter.

Driss will make his debut on the CBBC show on 16 May, co-hosting with Lindsey Russell and the show's new dog, Henry.

The 30-year-old from St Albans previously worked as a presenter for Joe Media and had his own series on urban culture website GRM Daily.

"To say that becoming a Blue Peter presenter is a dream come true doesn't even begin to describe it," said Driss.

"To be named presenter of the longest running children's television programme in the world is a far bigger achievement than I ever dreamt possible."

He added: "I cannot wait to get started and follow in the footsteps of the 60 years of iconic presenters who have worn the famous Blue Peter badge before me. I am going to give it my all, no matter what the job throws at me."

Blue Peter was first broadcast in 1958, with Christopher Trace and Leila Williams acting as its first presenters.

Now Driss joins joins the show following the departure of long-standing presenter Radzi Chinyanganya last week.

Acting editor Matthew Peacock said Driss really stood out at their rather gruelling-sounding screen tests.

"Richie really impressed us during his auditions and showed that he has plenty of Blue Peter spirit when he came face to face with a Burmese python and took on a ninja assault course," he said.

"We're sure he will be a big hit with the legions of Blue Peter fans."

Blue Peter is live on CBBC every Thursday at 17.30 GMT and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.