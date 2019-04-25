James Bond 25: Rami Malek joins cast and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write
Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has been confirmed in the cast of the 25th official James Bond film at the movie's launch event in Jamaica.
Malek won the Academy Award for best actor in February for playing singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the writers. But the title of the new film, which will be released in April 2020, wasn't revealed.
It will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.
