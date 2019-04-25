Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rami Malek won an Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has been confirmed in the cast of the 25th official James Bond film at the movie's launch event in Jamaica.

Malek won the Academy Award for best actor in February for playing singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is among the writers. But the title of the new film, which will be released in April 2020, wasn't revealed.

It will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Does Phoebe Waller-Bridge have a licence to quill?

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.