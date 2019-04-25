Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Producers haven't revealed how Luke Perry's character will be written out

Riverdale viewers have said an emotional farewell to Luke Perry after his poignant final scenes were aired, almost two months after the actor died.

Writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said Wednesday's instalment of The CW series was the last episode Perry filmed.

It was "a beautiful, true moment between a father and his son", he wrote. "Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

Perry died in March at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

Perry, who played Fred Andrews, was seen in two scenes in Wednesday's episode, culminating in a heart-to-heart with on-screen son Archie, played by KJ Apa.

Fred was seen reassuring Archie after his boxing opponent Randy died in the ring.

Skip Twitter post by @SammiRyan77 Thank you Luke Perry for giving us 3 seasons of Fred Andrews, an amazing, hardworking and loving father who always puts his son first. I will miss seeing your beautiful smile light up the dark town that is Riverdale. Rest in love ❤️#riverdale — Sammi Ryan (@SammiRyan77) April 25, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @ReddStatic I’m going to miss Luke Perry so much I loved watching Archie and Fred scenes he was the best dad in riverdale and it’s going to be weird not seeing him #Riverdale Luke maybe gone but he will never be forgotten he had the kindest soul <3 — Red (@ReddStatic) April 25, 2019 Report

The Hollywood Reporter's Emma Dibdin wrote: "Though brief, the scene encapsulates the warmth and humanity Perry brought to Fred, as well as his role as the show's moral compass."

TV Line's Dave Nemetz said: "Though Fred didn't get killed off or leave town or anything like that, he did remind us why he's the best parent on Riverdale by a country mile."

There are three remaining episodes of Riverdale's third series, and producers have not yet revealed how Perry's character will be written out.

Perry's co-stars Ashleigh Murray and Marisol Nichols were among those also marking Perry's final appearance.

Skip Twitter post by @iamamurray “Josie”...

This video is touching because it reminds me of Luke. How much he believed in me, my voice, talent. More than I did most days. Luke loved seeing me on stage and I can think of a moment we shared from each song.



Tonight is for us. #riverdale https://t.co/OuF6SpW04W — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) April 24, 2019 Report

