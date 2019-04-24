Image copyright Columbia TriStar/Kobal/Shutterstock Image caption Garner (centre) in 13 Going On 30's famous slumber party scene

Jennifer Garner has paid tribute to her co-stars in 13 Going On 30 on the 15th anniversary of the hit film's release.

Garner said the 2004 body-swap comedy had "benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses" who were now "ruling the world".

They include Oscar-winner Brie Larson, recently seen as Captain Marvel, and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

"I feel so, so lucky to have had the experience of making this joyful movie," Garner wrote on Instagram.

Her post was accompanied by a clip from the slumber party scene from Gary Winick's film, in which she and her fellow cast members danced joyously to Pat Benatar's Love is a Battlefield.

Winick, whose other films include Bride Wars and the 2006 version of Charlotte's Web, died in 2011 at the age of 49.

In 13 Going On 30, a girl called Jenna makes a wish on her 13th birthday that she can magically skip the next 17 years of her life.

She wakes up the following day to find her wish has come true, that she is now 30 years old and the year is now 2004.

Larson and Benson played members of the Six Chicks clique, who made the young Jenna's life a misery.

Jenna herself was played as a teenager by Christa B Allen, who went on to play another younger version of Garner in 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Garner recreated the slumber party scene at the film's LA premiere

Garner, 47, also posted "then and now" pictures of her fellow slumber partiers, among them Catherine Combs, Gia Mantegna and Renee Olstead.

The actresses have offered their own memories of making the film for an article on Bustle.

Garner said she had given a role in the slumber party scene to an "adopted LA family member", Maddy Sprung-Keyser.

Sprung-Keyser, she said, has gone on to be a swimmer at Amherst College, to study law at New York University and produce podcasts for online radio station Pineapple FM.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-right: Christa B Allen, Ashley Benson and Brie Larson as they are today

Garner went on to express her delight at being "part of something that, all of these years later, can still make people smile".

Her post ended with a shout-out to Ariana Grande, who paid homage to 13 Going On 30, among other films, in the video for her single Thank U, Next.

Mark Ruffalo, currently to be seen alongside Larson in Avengers: Endgame, also appeared in the film, as did Britain's Andy Serkis - another cast member from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

