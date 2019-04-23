Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pink was honoured with the outstanding contribution prize at the Brit Awards earlier this year

Pop star Pink won't post any more pictures of her children on social media after receiving a backlash for previous posts.

The singer told The Ellen Show she had received "rude, mean-spirited" comments after she posted a semi-nude image of her toddler son.

"Someone went as far as saying someone should call child services… some of the nastiest things. And I cried so hard after that," she said.

"I won't share them anymore."

The star said she understands people's concerns but added people could be kinder with their responses.

The image in question was one of Pink with her son and daughter and a pelican that had wandered into their home.

"It spent two hours with us which was incredible... two-year-olds don't like to wear wet swim diapers and apparently at some point he took it off. I don't think like that. We live on a farm. My kids are naked, it's what happens, I'm naked sometimes."

She also received criticism after posting a video of her son playing with cars during which he can be heard saying, "Ah, damn it."

"Some people were like: 'Nice language, I'm sure that came from you' and 'What kind of mother do you think you are?'

"And I understand people saying you need to be more careful because you are in the public eye and you should have thought of that - they're right. But there's a nice way to say that. There's a kind way to be online."

Over-sharing?

She added: "Somebody else taught me two weeks ago that the word 'gypsy' is derogatory and I'm not a person who uses derogatory language. I wrote back to them: 'Thank you so much for being so kind and for educating me. I'm editing, I'm taking it down and that word will never come out of my mouth again.'"

She said the time was right to stop posting images of her daughter anyway.

"It's also probably a good time, she's seven now. It's probably time to pull her back from the world and let her live her best life."

"Sharenting" - the act of parents sharing news and pictures of their kids online - made the news recently after Gwyneth Paltrow posted a selfie with her 14-year-old daughter Apple Martin whilst on a skiing trip.

More than 150,000 people liked the picture, but Apple wasn't so impressed, writing (from her private Instagram account): "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."

