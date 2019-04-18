Santorini: Two British people die on Greek island
Two British citizens have died on the Greek island of Santorini, the Foreign Office (FCO) has said.
A man and woman in their 20s fell into a 200m (650ft) ravine while driving on the Profitis Ilias mountain on Sunday, according to local media.
Santorini is a popular holiday destination for British tourists.
The FCO said it was assisting the families of two British people who had died and it was in contact with the Greek authorities.