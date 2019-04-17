Image copyright Tristram Kenton Image caption Daniel Kramer said he was proud to be leaving after a season that innovated and broke box office records

The artistic director of the English National Opera is to step down, less than three years into the role.

Daniel Kramer will leave the position in July in order to focus on directing more theatre and opera, according to a statement on the ENO website.

He will continue to work with the ENO until the end of 2019 to oversee the Orpheus series of four operas.

Mr Kramer said he was proud to be leaving after a season that innovated and broke box office records.

"We have recruited thousands of new, diverse and young audience members, and over-achieved our year box office target, delivering on our promise to provide 'opera for all' and reflect the diversity of our culture," he said.

Seasons a 'huge mix'

Stuart Murphy, chief executive officer of the ENO, paid tribute to Mr Kramer's contribution to the opera company, saying he had loved working with him.

He added: "His continual desire to push for distinctive creative [sic] is hugely admirable, and his energy, sense of humour and passion for bringing new stories to life and nurturing new talent has been completely contagious.

"His seasons have been marked by a huge mix, from the Olivier-nominated Turn of the Screw at Regent's Park and Paul Bunyan at Wilton's Music Hall, the Olivier Award-winning Porgy and Bess, to Salome, Iolanthe, and The Merry Widow, to the world premiere of Jack the Ripper: The Women of Whitechapel."

The ENO, which is based at the London Coliseum and whose productions are performed in English, is one of the two main opera companies in London, along with the Royal Opera House.

The company said associate artistic director Bob Holland would continue to work closely with music director Martyn Brabbins, as well as the rest of the artistic team, to deliver plans beyond those the opera company has already committed to.