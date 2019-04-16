Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L-R: GoT stars Maisie Williams, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner

A UK audience of around 2.7 million watched the premiere of the final series of Game of Thrones when it was broadcast on Monday.

Nothing unusual there, you might think - it's a popular show with a famously dedicated following.

But that's actually the number of people who watched it live at 0200 BST, when it was simulcast with the US.

It means more than 73% of all insomniacs watching TV were tuned to events in Westeros.

Sky Atlantic's repeat of the episode on Monday night - the first scheduled broadcast of it in prime time - attracted 698,000 viewers.

That's fewer than a third of the number of viewers who had watched overnight.

A survey published over the weekend suggested around 3.1 million Brits were considering calling in sick for work on Monday so they could stay up for the series premiere.

The estimate isn't far off the number that did end up watching overnight, but of course there's no way of knowing how many actually did call in sick and how many just went in to the office with bleary eyes.

The season 8 premiere was watched by 17.4m US viewers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Thrones series launch - the eighth and final - received warm reviews from critics. The season will consist of six episodes, but several will be 90 minutes long.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, on Instagram at bbcnewsents, or email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.