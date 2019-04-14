Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joan Collins described the fire at her flat as "terrifying"

Actress Joan Collins has praised the NHS and fire crews after a "terrifying" blaze at her flat in central London.

The London Fire Brigade said they were called to a seven-storey building on Eaton Place, Belgravia, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

About 10 firefighters tackled the blaze which was brought under control by about 17:35.

The actress needed treatment for smoke inhalation and praised her "hero" husband.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Collins thanked the NHS and ambulance service, as well as the Metropolitan Police for blocking off the street and the fire brigade for putting out the fire.

She also thanked her husband Percy Gibson, who "doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher."

A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said: "Part of a flat on the first floor of the seven-storey building was damaged by the fire.

"Two people left the property before the brigade arrived."

Image copyright PA Image caption Joan Collins has been married to Percy Gibson since 2002

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said two people were treated by the London Ambulance Service but did not require hospital treatment, adding that the fire was deemed non-suspicious.

Joan Collins

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joan Collins, pictured with her Dynasty co-star John Forsythe

Born in London in 1933

Made her stage debut at the age of nine

She appeared in a string of TV movies and shows including Space 1999, Starsky and Hutch and Tales of the Unexpected

Renowned for her ageless glamour and dozens of roles including the Alexis Carrington in US soap Dynasty, which brought her international fame in the 1980s

She was made an OBE in the 1997 honours list in recognition of her work in the arts and for charity

She was made a dame in 2015 for her continued charity work, including with the NSPCC and breast cancer research