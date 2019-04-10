Image copyright PA

Dame Darcey Bussell is to step down as a judge from BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

She has been a member of the judging panel for seven series, having joined in 2012.

Dame Darcey said she was "not leaving because of any upset or disagreement", but to focus on "other commitments".

She added: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team."

It has not yet been announced who will replace her.

Dame Darcey's statement in full

Image caption Strictly judges L-R: Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas and Dame Darcey Bussell

"It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "It has been an absolute honour to have Darcey, a national treasure and British dance icon, bring her passion for dance and her graceful presence to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for seven consecutive years.

"She will be thoroughly missed by us all and will of course remain part of the Strictly family in the future."

