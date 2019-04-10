Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex have apparently had the series in developments for months

The Duke of Sussex is to partner with US media mogul Oprah Winfrey on a new TV series addressing mental health.

The as-yet-unnamed series for Apple TV will focus on "mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces".

Prince Harry and Winfrey have been "developing the series for several months," a statement read.

The royal added he has "a huge responsibility to get this right".

"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," he added to the announcement made on the Duke and Duchess's new Instagram account (below).

The Prince said he hopes the multi-part documentary series, which is due for broadcast in 2020, "will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places".

Kensington Palace said the series will build on the Duke's "long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve".

In 2016, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry launched the Heads Together mental health initiative and he is heavily involved in the Invictus Games Foundation which works with military veterans across the world.

