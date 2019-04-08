Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa

South Korean pop band Blackpink have set a new record for the fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, beating a record previously held by another Korean pop star, Psy.

Kill This Love took two days and 14 hours to hit the milestone - beating the record held by Psy's Gentleman.

YouTube said Kill This Love earned 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours.

That meant it also broke the record for the highest first-day YouTube views, ahead of Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next.

YouTube's biggest 24-hour debuts

Blackpink - Kill This Love, 56.7 million Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next, 55.4 million BTS - IDOL Official, 45.9 million Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do, 43.2 million Eminem - Killshot, 38.1 million

Formed in 2016, Blackpink - with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - released their debut album Square One in August of that year. The album gave them their first number one single in their homeland with the track Whistle.

They became the highest-charting female K-pop act in US chart history and their 2018 single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du is the most-viewed music video by a K-pop group on YouTube.

Launched on YouTube Premiere, the new video sees the band members sing in Korean and English and perform at one point in a huge heart-shaped bear trap.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.