Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patti LuPone and Jonathan Bailey won acting prizes for their roles in Company

A gender-swapping revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company was among the big winners at Sunday night's Olivier Awards.

It won four prizes at the ceremony - which is seen as the most prestigious awards event in UK theatre.

The West End revival of the 1970 musical saw the lead character, Robert, re-imagined as a woman, Bobbie.

The show's wins included the best supporting actress prize for theatre veteran Patti LuPone.

"I'm deeply moved, thank you for accepting me into your community," LuPone said as she accepted her trophy, adding: "I love London, I love the theatre community here."

Accepting the award for best musical revival, the show's director Marianne Elliott explained her company's "main goal was to put female stories front and centre on our stages".

"Celebrating female stories was not only possible but absolutely vital and the most outstanding thing about doing this show was that our audience seemed to believe that too."

Company also took home best set design and best supporting actor for Jonathan Bailey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sharon D Clarke won best actress in a musical

Two other shows took home four prizes from the ceremony - The Inheritance and Come From Away.

The Inheritance, which focuses on the lives of gay men in New York, was split into two parts when staged in the West End due to its seven-hour running time.

The show's prizes included best new play, best actor for Kyle Soller and best director for Stephen Daldry.

Come From Away's awards included best new musical, best theatre choreographer, best sound design and outstanding achievement in music.

The show tells the story of the Canadian town of Gander on 9/11, where 38 passenger aeroplanes were forced to land as the terror attack was taking place.

Other Olivier winners included Sharon D Clarke, who said she felt "deep, deep joy" as she won best actress in a musical for Caroline, Or Change.

Best actor in a musical went to Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for his role as Ike Turner in Tina: The Musical.

Summer and Smoke took home two of the night's major prizes - best revival and best actress for Patsy Ferran.

The Duchess of Cornwall was among the attendees at the event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall.

The winners in full

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Writer Laura Wade and director Tamara Harvey won for Home, I'm Darling

Best new play - The Inheritance

Best new musical - Come from Away

Best new comedy - Home, I'm Darling

Best revival - Summer and Smoke

Best musical revival - Company

Best director - Stephen Daldry (The Inheritance)

Best actor - Kyle Soller (The Inheritance)

Best actress - Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke)

Best supporting actor - Chris Walley (The Lieutenant of Inishmore)

Best supporting actress - Monica Dolan (All About Eve)

Best actor in a musical - Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Tina: The Musical)

Best actress in a musical - Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, Or Change)

Best supporting actor in a musical - Jonathan Bailey (Company)

Best supporting actress in a musical - Patti LuPone (Company)

Best entertainment and family - A Monster Calls

Best set design - Bunny Christie (Company)

Best lighting - Jon Clark (The Inheritance)

Best new dance production - Blkdog

Best new opera - Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

Best costume design - Catherine Zuber (The King and I)

Best sound design - Gareth Owen (Come From Away)

Best theatre choreographer - Kelly Devine (Come From Away)

Outstanding achievement in music - Come From Away

Outstanding achievement in dance: Akram Khan (Xenos)

Outstanding achievement in opera - The ensemble of Porgy and Bess at London Coliseum

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre - Flesh and Bone at Soho theatre

Special award - Matthew Bourne

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.