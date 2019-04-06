Ant and Dec embrace on full TV return

Image copyright Getty Images

Ant McPartlin will make an emotional return to TV this weekend in the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

It's his first full show back, since stepping down from on-screen commitments last year following a drink-driving conviction.

In the ITV variety show, a teary McPartlin is hugged by his co-presenter Declan Donnelly during a musical performance by school children.

McPartlin took time out from showbiz to seek help for addiction.

The pair did actually appear together again on our screens earlier this year during the National Television Awards, where they gave a winners speech via video, during live BGT auditions at a packed London Palladium.

Paying tribute to his friend and co-presenter, McPartlin said at the time: "I really do't feel like I can accept this award this year - the one reason we've won the award his year is because of this guy.

"His hard work, dedication, wit, funniness and being the best mate there is out there, I love you man - thank you."

Holly Willoughby stepped into McPartlin's shoes to join Donnelly in presenting the last series of I'm A Celebrity... last year.

Now, as well as the official return of the Geordie double act, Saturday evening's show will see judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all return too, to give their verdicts on a range of wannabe performers at the Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

It all begins with McPartlin and Donnelly in a skit which will see them jump into a taxi to the London venue, with McPartlin declaring: "Right, let's get on with the show."

The comedy duo postponed this year's series of their own show, Saturday Night Takeaway, and it's not due to return until 2020, ITV confirmed in August.

Britain's Got Talent is on ITV on Saturday at 19:45 BST

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.