Gallery: Tottenham win on first night in new home
Pictures from Tottenham's first game in their new stadium.
Wednesday night was the first 'home' game for Tottenham since they beat Manchester United in May 2017
The new £1bn stadium was lit up by fireworks in a pre-match display
They looked even better from outside the new ground
An unseasonable pre-match hail shower soaked former Spurs captain Robbie Keane has he underwent a touchline interview
Opera singer Wynne Evans - the Go Compare man - sang before the game, although there was no sign of Adele, a pre-match rumour...
The attendance for the maiden game was 59,215
The next match at the impressive stadium is a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on 9 April
Spurs were not at their best but found a second-half breakthrough through forward Son Heung-min
Christian Eriksen added a late second as Spurs moved up to third in the Premier League table
It was all too much for some...