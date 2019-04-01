Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Helen Mirren has described Mallet as "loyal and generous"

Actress Tania Mallet, who played Bond girl Tilly Masterson in Goldfinger, has died aged 77.

Mallet, a cousin of Dame Helen Mirren, starred alongside Sean Connery in the 1964 spy film.

The Blackpool-born actress had been working as a model when she was cast by producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli. But it proved to be her only Hollywood role.

Her death was announced via the official 007 Twitter account.

The role ultimately saw her slain on screen by the steel-rimmed hat of Goldfinger's henchman Oddjob, despite Bond's best efforts to save her.

Her appearance reportedly followed a failed audition to land the role of lead Bond girl Tatiana Romanova in 1963's From Russia with Love.

'Loyal and generous'

Mallet was related to Dame Helen through her mother, whose younger brother was Dame Helen's father.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mallet first rose to prominence as a model

Dame Helen's 2007 memoir In the Frame: My Life in Words and Pictures described Mallet as a "loyal and generous person" who helped pay for for her brothers' education with her income as a model.

Image copyright Getty Images

