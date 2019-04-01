Image copyright Reuters

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot dead outside his clothing shop, US media report.

The 33-year-old was shot a number of times, and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing in South Central Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle's album Victory Lap received a nomination for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

"We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rihanna was among the artists who were shocked by the news, tweeting "my spirit is shaken by this".

Skip Twitter post by @rihanna This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019 Report

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in South Central Los Angeles and became a community organiser, after being in a street gang when he was teenager.

Earlier on Sunday, he had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."