Bafta TV Awards 2019: Full list of nominees
The best British TV of 2018 has been recognised in the Bafta Television Award nominations. The winners will be announced on 12 May. Here are the contenders.
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
- Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard - BBC One
- Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson - BBC One
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - BBC One
Leading actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic
- Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt - BBC Three
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal - BBC One
- Lucian Msamati, Kiri - Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Billie Piper, Collateral - BBC Two
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve - BBC One
- Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson - BBC One
- Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal - BBC One
Supporting actor
- Alex Jennings, Unforgotten - ITV
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - BBC One
- Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve - BBC One
- Stephen Graham, Save Me - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance
- Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
- Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
- Rachel Parris, The Mash Report - BBC Two
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
- Peter Mullan, Mum - BBC Two
- Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 - BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
- Jessica Hynes, There She Goes - BBC Four
- Julia Davis, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
- Lesley Manville, Mum - BBC Two
Drama series
- Bodyguard - BBC One
- Informer - BBC One
- Killing Eve - BBC One
- Save Me - Sky Atlantic
Single drama
- Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) - Netflix
- Care - BBC One
- Killed By My Debt - BBC Three
- Through The Gates (On The Edge) - Channel 4
Mini-series
- A Very English Scandal - BBC One
- Kiri - Channel 4
- Mrs Wilson - BBC One
- Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty - BBC One
- Coronation Street - ITV
- EastEnders - BBC One
- Hollyoaks - Channel 4
International
- 54 Hours - The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis - BBC Four
- The Handmaid's Tale - Channel 4
- Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) - BBC Two
- Succession - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- Britain's Got Talent - ITV
- Michel McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One
- Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
- The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
- The Last Leg - Channel 4
- A League of Their Own - Sky One
- Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Scripted comedy
- Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Mum - BBC Two
- Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
- Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Features
- Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip - ITV
- The Great British Bake Off - Channel 4
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
- Who Do You Think You Are? - BBC One
Must-see moment
- Bodyguard - Julia Montague assassinated (BBC One)
- Coronation Street - Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)
- Doctor Who - Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain (BBC)
- Killing Eve - Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)
- Peter Kay's Car Share - The Finale (BBC)
- Queer Eye - Tom completes his transformation (Netflix)
Current affairs
- Football's Wall of Silence - Al Jazeera English
- Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs (Exposure) - ITV
- Massacre at Ballymurphy - Channel 4
- Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches) - Channel 4
Single documentary
- Driven: The Billy Monger Story - BBC Three
- Gun No. 6 - BBC Two
- My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me - BBC One
- School For Stammerers - ITV
Factual series
- 24 Hours in A&E - Channel 4
- Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution - BBC Three
- Louis Theroux's Altered States - BBC Two
- Prison - Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
- Dragon's Den - BBC Two
- I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV
- Old People's Home for 4 Year Old - Channel 4
- The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night - ITV
Specialist factual
- Bros: After The Screaming Stops - BBC Four
- Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage - Channel 4
- Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley - BBC One
- Superkids: Breaking Away From Care - Channel 4
News coverage
- Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons (Newsnight) - BBC Two
- Cambridge Analytica Uncovered - Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge - ITV
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive - ITV
Sport
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England - BBC One
- 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden - BBC One
- England's Test Cricket - Cook's Farewell - Sky Sports Cricket
- Winter Olympics - BBC Two
Live event
- Open Heart Surgery: Live - Channel 5
- Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
- The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - BBC One
- Stand Up to Cancer - Channel 4
Short-form programme
- Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives) - BBC Four
- The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk - BBC iPlayer
- Missed Call - Real Stories
- Wonderdate - BBC iPlayer
