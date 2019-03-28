Image caption Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw previously co-starred in Paddington 2

The best British TV of 2018 has been recognised in the Bafta Television Award nominations. The winners will be announced on 12 May. Here are the contenders.

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One

Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard - BBC One

Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson - BBC One

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - BBC One

Leading actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic

Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt - BBC Three

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal - BBC One

Lucian Msamati, Kiri - Channel 4

Supporting actress

Billie Piper, Collateral - BBC Two

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve - BBC One

Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson - BBC One

Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal - BBC One

Supporting actor

Alex Jennings, Unforgotten - ITV

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - BBC One

Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve - BBC One

Stephen Graham, Save Me - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Rachel Parris, The Mash Report - BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Peter Mullan, Mum - BBC Two

Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 - BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

Jessica Hynes, There She Goes - BBC Four

Julia Davis, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic

Lesley Manville, Mum - BBC Two

Drama series

Bodyguard - BBC One

Informer - BBC One

Killing Eve - BBC One

Save Me - Sky Atlantic

Single drama

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Care - BBC One

Killed By My Debt - BBC Three

Through The Gates (On The Edge) - Channel 4

Mini-series

A Very English Scandal - BBC One

Kiri - Channel 4

Mrs Wilson - BBC One

Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty - BBC One

Coronation Street - ITV

EastEnders - BBC One

Hollyoaks - Channel 4

International

54 Hours - The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis - BBC Four

The Handmaid's Tale - Channel 4

Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) - BBC Two

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

Britain's Got Talent - ITV

Michel McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4

The Last Leg - Channel 4

A League of Their Own - Sky One

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Scripted comedy

Derry Girls - Channel 4

Mum - BBC Two

Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic

Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Features

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip - ITV

The Great British Bake Off - Channel 4

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

Who Do You Think You Are? - BBC One

Must-see moment

Bodyguard - Julia Montague assassinated (BBC One)

Coronation Street - Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)

Doctor Who - Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain (BBC)

Killing Eve - Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)

Peter Kay's Car Share - The Finale (BBC)

Queer Eye - Tom completes his transformation (Netflix)

Current affairs

Football's Wall of Silence - Al Jazeera English

Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs (Exposure) - ITV

Massacre at Ballymurphy - Channel 4

Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches) - Channel 4

Single documentary

Driven: The Billy Monger Story - BBC Three

Gun No. 6 - BBC Two

My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me - BBC One

School For Stammerers - ITV

Factual series

24 Hours in A&E - Channel 4

Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution - BBC Three

Louis Theroux's Altered States - BBC Two

Prison - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Dragon's Den - BBC Two

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV

Old People's Home for 4 Year Old - Channel 4

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night - ITV

Specialist factual

Bros: After The Screaming Stops - BBC Four

Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage - Channel 4

Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley - BBC One

Superkids: Breaking Away From Care - Channel 4

News coverage

Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons (Newsnight) - BBC Two

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge - ITV

Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive - ITV

Sport

2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England - BBC One

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden - BBC One

England's Test Cricket - Cook's Farewell - Sky Sports Cricket

Winter Olympics - BBC Two

Live event

Open Heart Surgery: Live - Channel 5

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - BBC One

Stand Up to Cancer - Channel 4

Short-form programme

Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives) - BBC Four

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk - BBC iPlayer

Missed Call - Real Stories

Wonderdate - BBC iPlayer

