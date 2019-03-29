Newbie Tuesday: Archive of new artists
An archive of the BBC Music News LIVE service's weekly feature on the top up-and-coming bands and artists.
From of the breakout success of 2019 Brits Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender and runner-up Lewis Capaldi, to the Nicki Minaj co-signed Ms Banks - via BBC Biggest Weekend stars Dream Wife, The Orielles and Connie Constance - here's a collection of archived interviews from our Newbie Tuesday feature.
Click on the links below for more information (some links may need refreshing).
70 Suzi Wu
69 Jackie Cohen
68 Georgia
67 Bexey
66 Fur
65 Kodie Shane
63 Mae Muller
62 Hamzaa
61 Flohio
60 Sea Girls
59 Sports Team
58 Zuzu
57 Amelia Monet
56 Grace Carter
55 Lucia
52 Weslee
51 Grace Savage
50 Yungblud
49 TV/AM
48 Novo Amor
46 Goat Girl
43 Joy Crookes
42 Fenne Lily
40 Our Girl
39 Another Sky
38 Free Love
37 Dan Caplen
36 Boy Azooga
34 Aeris Roves
32 Ruby Francis
31 Shame
30 Au/Ra
28 Ms Banks
26 Sam Fender
25 Eyez
24 Angie
23 The Orielles
22 Ellis May
21 Wildwood Kin
19 Fieh
18 Soccer Mommy
16 Haus
15 Geowulf
14 Yonaka
13 47 Soul
11 Dream Wife
7 Naaz
5 Dan Owen