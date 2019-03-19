Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Corden has also hosted the Grammys and the Brits

British star James Corden has said he is "thrilled" to be hosting the Tony Awards in New York for a second time.

"The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

Corden struck a sombre tone when he first hosted the Tonys in 2016 after the evening was overshadowed by a mass shooting in an Orlando gay club.

The British star dedicated that night to celebrate the diversity of Broadway, saying: "Your tragedy is our tragedy."

He added: "Theatre is a place where every race, creed, sexuality and gender is equal, is embraced, and is loved. Hate will never win."

Corden has also been the recipient of a Tony himself, for best actor in a play for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012.

The Tony Award team were clearly delighted at the prospect of Corden taking the reins again for this year's ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on 9 June.

"Hilarious. Insanely talented. Musical savant. Brilliantly unpredictable. James Corden!" said Tony Awards executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.

The nominations will be revealed on 30 April. King Kong, Beetlejuice and Pretty Woman could be in the running.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Corden following the 2016 show for "showing sound judgment" by dealing "with the [Orlando] tragedy upfront in solemn pre-show comments".

Hamilton swept the board at that year's Tonys, picking up 11 Tonys.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.