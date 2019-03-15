Image copyright Getty Images / BBC Image caption Some of the 2019 Glastonbury line-up (L-R): The Killers, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Janelle Monae, The Cure

The Killers and The Cure will top the bill at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival this June, it's been revealed.

They're among more than 60 acts joining this year's line-up, including R&B legends Janet Jackson and Lauryn Hill.

Stormzy had already been revealed as the Friday night headliner; while Kylie Minogue will play the coveted "legend slot" on Sunday afternoon.

The festival kicks off on Worthy Farm on 26 June, with full coverage on BBC radio, television and online.

Other acts announced on Friday morning include:

George Ezra

Miley Cyrus

Christine & The Queens

Jorja Smith

Liam Gallagher

Wu Tang Clan

Vampire Weekend

Anne-Marie

The Streets

Billie Eilish

Sigrid

Tame Impala

Two Door Cinema Club

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Janet Jackson is making her Glastonbury debut, with her first UK concert in eight years

The Chemical Brothers

Idles

Years & Years

Bastille

Little Simz

Rosalía

Johnny Marr

Loyle Carner

Mavis Staples

Neneh Cherry

Jon Hopkins

Diplo

Image copyright Glastonbury festival

Although the three Pyramid Stage headliners are all male, 42% of the currently-announced line-up is female, highlighting the festival's commitment to gender parity.

"The gender balance is something I consider at every stage of the booking process," said festival organiser Emily Eavis in an interview last month.

"We're a little way off being 50/50 across the whole festival, but in 2017 the Park Stage was 50/50 and that will be the case on other stages this year. We're definitely moving in the right direction."

The Cure's headline performance is their first since 1995 and their fourth overall, meaning they tie with Coldplay as the festival's most-frequent headliners.

The Killers previously topped the bill in 2007; while Kylie was booked for the top slot in 2005, before breast cancer forced her to pull out.

"It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now," said the singer, as she announced her return last December.

"I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show."

Glastonbury is expected to announce the rest of the bill closer to the festival itself.

The event sold out in just half an hour last October, but cancelled tickets will be put back on sale on Sunday, 28 April.

Eavis recently confirmed that The Prodigy had been booked to play prior to frontman Keith Flint's tragic death last week.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.