Image caption Katie Jarvis as Hayley Slater holding baby Cherry

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has said she is "absolutely fine" following reports that she had been attacked on a night out.

Jarvis, who plays Hayley Slater in the BBC soap, tweeted and then deleted a message about being "glassed" on 8 March, according to reports.

Jarvis kept a tweet saying she was feeling "good as gold" in the hours following the alleged attack.

The actress has now tweeted again to reassure fans she is doing well.

"I'm a soldier and been through hell of a lot worse," she wrote.

I am absolutely fine thank you so much for all your concern and checking in on me but I'm a soldier and been through hell of alot worse.



Now you can start focusing your concerns on some real news😉

💪💃

Love you all xx — Katie Jarvis (@LilMissJarvis) March 12, 2019 Report

The 27-year-old joined EastEnders in February 2018, playing Hayley, the cousin of Jessie Wallace's Kat Moon.

She was involved in a major storyline at Christmas when it emerged she had had an affair with Kat's husband Alfie Moon.

Image caption Jarvis's character Hayley Slater (right) with her on-screen cousin Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace)

Jarvis has been off screen in the soap for the last few weeks because her character was convinced to seek treatment after struggling with mental health and alcohol issues.

Hayley was supposed to released from treatment last month, but fled the centre, leaving her baby Cherry in the Slater family's care.

