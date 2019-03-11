Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement on social media

The singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez and former US baseball player Alex Rodriguez are engaged.

The couple - widely known as J-Lo and A-Rod - have been together for two years.

Lopez - who's known for hits like Love Don't Cost A Thing and Jenny From The Block - shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Former New York Yankee Rodriguez shared the same photo on Twitter, with the words "she said yes".

Content is not available

The pair celebrated their two year anniversary in February.

To mark the occasion, Lopez shared a gallery of five photos on social media, alongside a caption detailing her love for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is now a TV commentator, revealed in October that he had long been a fan of Lopez.

He posted a photo of a poster she signed for him, 20 years ago.

This will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second.

A wedding date has yet to be confirmed.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.