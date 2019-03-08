Image copyright Channel 5 Image caption Airwolf ran for three series between 1984 and 1986

Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for playing daredevil pilot Stringfellow Hawke in 1980s TV series Airwolf, has died at the age of 74, it has emerged.

The Denver-born actor also appeared with Charles Bronson in The Mechanic, with Burt Reynolds in Hooper and in seminal surfing film Big Wednesday.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for 1971 film Going Home and again in 1984 for miniseries The Winds of War.

Vincent died on 10 February, according to his death certificate.

Image copyright Channel 5 Image caption Vincent and co-star Ernest Borgnine (right) in Airwolf

The document states he was an inpatient at a hospital in North Carolina and is survived by his third wife, Patricia Ann Christ.

Vincent's career waned after his Airwolf heyday and he retired from acting in 2009.

In 2012 a leg infection required him to have the lower half of his right leg amputated.

