Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Streisand's concert will include "special guests to be announced"

Enough is enough? Not for musical icon Barbra Streisand, who will perform in London's Hyde Park this summer in her first UK concert date in six years.

The 76-year-old, known for such hits as Guilty, The Way We Were and Don't Rain On My Parade, will make her British Summer Time debut on 7 July.

The singer, whose Walls album came out last year, last performed in London at the O2 Arena in 2013.

Celine Dion and Robbie Williams will also perform in Hyde Park this summer.

So will Neil Young and Bob Dylan, though their joint concert on 12 July will not be held under the British Summer Time (BST) banner.

Streisand, the recipient of two Oscars, 10 Grammys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has not given a concert since her Barbra Live tour ended in Tel Aviv in June 2013.

Walls, her first set of original songs since 2005, includes tracks critical of President Trump's administration and America's current political climate.

Her criticism of Trump continued this week with a tweet in which she claimed he had "lied so much that perhaps he cannot distinguish truth anymore".

Streisand appeared at the Academy Awards last month to introduce a clip from Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated film BlacKkKlansman.

"I was so happy for Spike Lee last night," she later tweeted, posting a picture of herself with the director and his best adapted screenplay Oscar.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.