Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Models including Cara Delevingne (front row, second left) led an emotional finale on the Chanel catwalk for Karl Lagerfeld's last collection

The Chanel show is always the highlight of Paris Fashion Week, but this year there was even more attention on it than usual.

This was the last collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld before his death last month.

The Grand Palais show provided a number of emotional moments as the fashion world said goodbye to Karl - starting with a one minute silence.

In true Chanel fashion there was a spectacular backdrop, with bright blue skies giving way to a ski resort complete with snow and 12 Alpine chalets.

The Fall/Winter 2019 collection was ski-ready, with moonboots, goggles and sports jackets.

Tweed two pieces, dogtooth coats and feather dresses also featured for those who preferred Apres-ski over slopes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, took to the snowy catwalk

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cara Delevingne led the runway of models at Chanel

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Kristen Stewart attended the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Chanel Alpine ski chalet was Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for the brand

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Chanel collection was a mix of primary colours and signature fabrics like tweed and dogtooth

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Grand Palais in Paris was the location for Lagerfeld's last show

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Penelope Cruz also took part in the runway show

Image copyright EPA Image caption The resort collection had a number of sleek ready-to-wear accessories

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singer Janelle Monae was one of Chanel's special guests

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Janelle Monae, Kristen Stewart and Anna Wintour were all sitting in the front row at the show

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ski-chic was on full display with knitted dresses and sports jackets

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The show also had more colourful elements as Chanel's classic tweed was displayed in blue and pink

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance at the show

