Image copyright Women's Prize For Fiction Image caption Normal People and Ordinary People both make the longlist

The winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize is one of 16 novels in contention for this year's Women's Prize For Fiction.

Milkman, by Anna Burns, is a coming-of-age story set in an unnamed city in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Another coming-of-age tale, Sally Rooney's Normal People, makes the longlist having been named Waterstones' book of the year in November.

Seven debut novels make the list, which will be whittled down to a shortlist to be revealed on 29 April.

The winner of the £30,000 prize - formerly known as the Orange Prize for Fiction - will be announced on 5 June.

Last year's prize went to Kamila Shamsie for Home Fire, the British-Pakistani author's seventh novel.

Other titles on the longlist include Circe by US author Madeline Miller, who won the prize in 2013 for The Song of Achilles.

Also on the list is Akwaeke Emezi, a transgender Nigerian author who does not identify as male or female.

The Women's Prize for Fiction is awarded for the best full-length novel of the year, written by a woman and published in the UK by any woman writing in English whatever her nationality or country of residence.

Previous winners include We Need to Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver, Zadie Smith's On Beauty and Small Island by the late Andrea Levy.

This year's longlist in full

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

Remembered by Yvonne Battle-Felton

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

The Pisces by Melissa Broder

Milkman by Anna Burns

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi

Ordinary People by Diana Evans

Swan Song by Kelleigh Greenberg-Jephcott

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li

Bottled Goods by Sophie van Llewyn

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Praise Songs for the Butterflies by Bernice L McFadden

Circe by Madeline Miller

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.