Ryan Adams cancels entire UK tour

Ryan Adams has cancelled his upcoming tour of the UK, in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct by the star.

Nine dates, including two at London's Royal Albert Hall, have been scrapped.

Several fans had already sought refunds, saying they could no longer support the artist.

"Full refunds to ticket purchasers will be processed by end of day on Monday," said Ticketmaster in a tweet announcing the news.

The cancellation comes two weeks after the New York Times published a report containing allegations that Adams had exchanged sexually inappropriate messages with a teenage girl.

Adams' lawyer said the star "unequivocally denies" engaging in inappropriate communications with someone he knew was underage.

The FBI later said it would investigate the texts to determine whether Adams was aware of her age.

The New York Times story also contained interviews with several women who said Adams had offered them help with their careers as a pretext for sex, and allegations of psychological abuse from the musician's former wife, Mandy Moore.

Adams' initial response was to threaten legal action, in a tweet that said the newspaper was "going down".

He quickly deleted that message and issued a statement calling the article "unsettlingly inaccurate," and apologising to anyone he had hurt, "however unintentionally".

