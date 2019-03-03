Image copyright Hamilton, West End production Image caption Jamael Westman plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton, originally played on Broadway by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton was the biggest winner at the What's On Stage Awards, taking home five prizes on Sunday night.

This included best actor in a musical for its star Jamael Westman and best supporting actor in a musical for Jason Pennycooke.

Little Shop of Horrors and Heathers the Musical also took home three and two awards each at the London ceremony.

The awards are decided by members of the public as opposed to critics.

Sophie Okonedo and Aidan Turner won best actress and best actor in a play - Okonedo for Antony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre and Turner for Michael Grandage's production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

Image copyright Pamela Raith Image caption Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica (in blue) in the West End production of Heathers

Hamilton, the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which tells the life story of Alexander Hamilton through hip-hop and rap, also won for best choreography, best costume design and best lighting design for the Victoria Palace show.

Best new musical went to high-school teen drama Heathers, with Carrie Hope Fletcher winning best actress in a musical.

In the play categories, The Inheritance and The Madness of George III won two awards each, including best new play and best play revival.

Vanessa Redgrave won best supporting actress for The Inheritance, whilst Adrian Scarborough won best supporting actor for The Madness of George III.

Image copyright Idil Sukan Image caption The cast of Six the Musical won best off-West End production

Best off-West End Production went to Six the Musical, which is currently playing at the Arts Theatre in London, whilst best regional production went to Spring Awakening at the Hope Mill Theatre.

There were also a number of performances on the night - including Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jodie Steele, T'Shan Williams and Sophie Isaacs performing I Say No and Candy Store from Heathers the Musical and the cast of Six the Musical performing Six.

Full list of winners

Image copyright Johan Persson Image caption Little Shop of Horrors took home two awards

Best actor in a play - Aidan Turner, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Best actress in a play - Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra

Best actor in a musical - Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Best actress in a musical - Carrie Hope Fletcher, Heathers the Musical

Best supporting actor in a play - Adrian Scarborough, The Madness of George III

Best supporting actress in a play - Vanessa Redgrave, The Inheritance

Best supporting actor in a musical - Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Best supporting actress in a musical - Patti LuPone, Company

Best new play - The Inheritance

Best new musical - Heathers the Musical

Best play revival - The Madness of George III

Best musical revival - Little Shop of Horrors

Best direction - Marianne Elliott, Company

Best choreography - Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton

Best costume design - Paul Tazewell, Hamilton

Best set design - Tom Scutt, Little Shop of Horrors

Best lighting design - Howell Binkley, Hamilton

Best video design - Terry Scruby, Chess

Best off-West End production - Six the Musical

Best regional production - Spring Awakening

Best original cast recording - Everybody's Talking about Jamie

Best show poster - Little Shop of Horrors

Best West End show - Les Miserables

Equity award for services to theatre - Michael Grandage

