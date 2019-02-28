Michael Jackson accuser: 'Michael chose me'

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Wade Robson, 36, has accused Michael Jackson of abuse

The two men who have accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse in documentary Leaving Neverland say they didn't feel his behaviour was wrong at the time.

In an interview with CBS show This Morning, Wade Robson said: "The feeling was, out of all the kids in the world, here I am. Michael chose me.

"And he also told me 'I've never done this with anyone else. He chooses me, he loves me."

Jackson's family say there's "not one piece of evidence" to prove the claims.

Robson added: "I believe there are many other boys that Michael abused. I find it hard to believe he had boys around for any other reason than to sexually abuse them."

James Safechuck, the other man who appears in Dan Reed's film and says Jackson abused him, told CBS he thought he would never reveal his story.

"I don't know, would I be taking this to the grave? I'd certainly planned on doing that. I had no expectations of ever telling anyone. If he was still alive, maybe I'd have taken it to my grave."

Safechuck, 40, and Robson, 36. both make separate claims in the film that they were abused by Jackson as children in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The interview with the two men comes after four members of Michael Jackson's family gave an interview on CBS on Tuesday.

His brothers Tito, Marlon and Jackie and nephew Taj Jackson rejected the film's claims that Jackson abused children during his lifetime.

Taj said his uncle's behaviour seemed odd to some, but was "very innocent", adding: "His naivety was his downfall."

Marlon said there was "not one piece of evidence" to back up the allegations.

None of the family members interviewed has watched the documentary but Marlon said "I trust my attorney".

The Jackson estate is also currently suing HBO for $100m (£77m) over Leaving Neverland, which is set to be broadcast on the US network and on Channel 4 next week.

They claim the film, which details the singer's alleged sexual abuse of two boys, breaches a non-disparagement clause in an old contract.

HBO responded by saying the film's broadcast still go ahead, but now several days earlier than previously agreed - on the 3rd and 4th of March.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.