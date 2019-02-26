Obituary: Mark Hollis

Image caption Hollis was the second of three brothers

Mark Hollis, who has died after a short illness aged 64, was born in Tottenham in north London in 1955.

Little is known about his early life, mainly because of his tendency to tell tall tales in interviews.

He told one journalist he'd dropped out of school before his A-Levels, while informing another he had studied child psychology at the University of Sussex.

Upon leaving education, he worked as a laboratory technician - but music was his first love.

"I could never wait to get home and start writing songs and lyrics" he told Kim magazine in 1983.

"All day long I'd be jotting ideas down on bits of paper and just waiting for the moment when I could put it all down on tape."

From the outset, his tastes were eclectic. His first record was the Northern Soul classic Everlasting Love, which he bought at the age of 12. His first concert was David Bowie.

Speaking to Record Mirror in 1982, he cited his main influences as Burt Bacharach and counterculture icon William Burroughs.

He also said the best live show he'd ever seen was a performance of Shostakovich's Symphony No 10 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Duran comparisons

He formed his first band, The Reaction, in 1977 and recorded a demo for Island Records that included a song called Talk Talk Talk Talk.

The group split after one single, after which Hollis intended to pursue a solo career.

He recruited Paul Webb, Lee Harris and Simon Brenner to help him sketch out his new songs.

They inadvertently discovered a chemistry that led him to form a new band, Talk Talk.

Image caption Talk Talk were reluctant to be compared to Duran Duran

The group were soon signed to EMI Records, who hoped to mould them into another Duran Duran.

The company even hired that band's producer, Colin Thurston, to work on their first two singles, Mirror Man and Talk Talk.

But the band were keen to shake off the "New Romantic" tag, even dismissing their keyboard player to make it clear they weren't a synth-pop band.

"It gets tiring to listen to the Duran comparisons" Hollis told Noise! magazine at the time. "I can't hear it myself.

"I get depressed about the whole thing [because] kids ought to know about music, not image."

The band deliberately took a year to craft their second album, It's My Life, and even recorded animal noises at London Zoo for the title track.

The video for the song was compiled from rushes of the David Attenborough series Life on Earth.

It's My Life went on to become Talk Talk's biggest hit. A covered by No Doubt reached the US Top 10 in 2003.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Talk Talk perform It's My Life in Rotterdam in 1984

The year 1986 saw the release of The Colour of Spring, which hinted at their musical ambitions.

Based on the strength of the singles Life's What You Make It and Give It Up, it became the band's biggest album to date.

A year later, Talk Talk settled into an abandoned Suffolk church to begin working on their fourth LP.

When they emerged 14 months later, it was hard to believe it was the same band.

Drawing on ambient textures, jazz-like arrangements and stunning orchestral arrangements, Spirit of Eden is a meditative, melancholy six-song suite that's as downbeat as it is breathtaking.

"It's an engrossing, modern 'head' album, the kind of recording that Pink Floyd never became heavy enough to make," said The Times in a typically enthusiastic review.

"I'd never heard music that dynamic while being organic," wrote Elbow's Guy Garvey, who named Spirit of Eden his favourite album in a recent edition of Q Magazine.

"It's such a brave record. To this day, I can hear its influence."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hollis released a solo album in 1998

The record performed poorly with audiences. EMI deleted it after three months and promptly dropped Talk Talk from their roster.

Re-signing to Polydor, the band released one further album - the equally ambitious Laughing Stock - before quietly dissolving.

Hollis waited eight years before releasing his first, and only, solo album before retiring for good.

Perhaps he was always headed towards silence. "Before you play two notes, learn how to play one note, and don't play one note until you've got a reason to play it," he said in 1998.

But there's something uniquely inspiring about a musician who puts a full stop on their career.

After all, there are no second-rate comeback albums or awkwardly staged reunions to taint Talk Talk's legacy.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.