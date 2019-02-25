Image copyright Getty Images

Olivia Colman accepted her award for best actress at the Oscars in style, calling the win "hilarious".

She played Queen Anne in The Favourite, winning the only award for the film at the 91st Academy Awards.

"I have to thank lots of people and if I forget anybody I'll find you later and give you a massive snog," she added during an emotional speech.

Colman became the 11th British actress to take home the prize.

The last time a Brit won the accolade was in 2009, when Kate Winslet won for her portrayal of Hanna Schmitz in The Reader.

Her co-stars, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, were both nominated for best supporting actress but lost out to Regina King.

Yorgos Lanthimos' film The Favourite received 10 nominations in total.

Colman's win, which took her and the whole of social media by surprise, sparked some great reaction online.

CBS news anchor Anthony Mason tweeted: "Can Olivia Coleman please give every Oscar acceptance speech? One of my all time favourites: sweet, sincere, gracious, excruciatingly funny."

Colman's speech in full

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olivia Colman is the first British best female winner in ten years

"It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious, I've got an Oscar.

"I have to thank lots of people and if I forget anybody I'll find you later and give you a massive snog [this is a kiss, for our overseas readers].

"Yorgos, my best director and my best film, and Emily and Rachel the two best women in the world to fall in love with - you can imagine it wasn't a hardship.

"To be in this category, with these extraordinary women and Glenn Close - you are my idol and this is not how I wanted it to be. I love you all.

"Lindy King my agent who took me on 20 years ago - thank you so much.

"My mum and my dad and my kids who are at home watching, well if you're not then well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.

"Any little girl who's practising their speech on the telly - you never know! I used to work as a cleaner I used to love that job.

"Oh - 'please wrap up' - [she is being told to end her speech, so she then blows a raspberry].

"Ed [her husband] you're my best friend and best supporter and he's going to cry. I'm not. Thank you so much.

"To Fox, everybody the cast the crew. Thank you, argh thank you so much. Lady Gaga I love you!"

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.