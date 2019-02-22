Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jussie Smollett will not appear in the final episodes

Jussie Smollett will not appear in the final two episodes of Empire, the shows executive producers have said.

In a statement, they said the past few weeks had been "incredibly emotional" for the team.

They called the allegations that Mr Smollett had falsely claimed he was the victim of a hate crime "disturbing".

The 36-year-old African-American actor is accused of filing a fake police report claiming he was the victim of a homophobic and racist assault.

