Brit Awards 2019: The ceremony in pictures

  • 20 February 2019
From the red carpet to the stage, here's a look at the biggest night of the year for British pop music.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Sam Smith was nominated for British male solo artist
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Anne-Marie was nominated for four awards - British album, female solo artist, British single and British video
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It was a big night for George Ezra, who won British male solo artist
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dua Lipa won best British single with producer Calvin Harris for One Kiss
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Hugh Jackman performed the opening track from The Greatest Showman soundtrack to open the awards
Image copyright PA
Image caption Little Mix produced an energetic performance of Woman Like Me in matching pink vinyl outfits
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jess Glynne put on an empowering performance of her song Thursday
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Dua Lipa performed British single winner One Kiss with Calvin Harris
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Calvin Harris, who won British producer and best British single, performed with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Rag'n'Bone Man
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Double award winners The 1975 performed Sincerity is Scary
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Pink performed on a trapeze as part of her mega performance

