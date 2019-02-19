Fashion designer Lagerfeld dead at 85

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Karl Lagerfeld once called himself "the Joan of Arc of design"

Superstar fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies, aged 85, in Paris, French media report.

The German designer, who was the creative director for Chanel, was one of the industry's most prolific figures in the industry, and worked up until his death.

Lagerfeld also designed collections for his own brand and fashion house Fendi.

The designer had been unwell for several weeks, and had missed a number of fashion shows.

He was born Karl Otto Lagerfeldt in 1933 in pre-war Germany. Lagerfeld changed his original surname from Lagerfeldt, because he believed it sounded "more commercial".

