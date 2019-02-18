Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jessica Jones's Krysten Ritter and The Punisher's Jon Bernthal

Online streaming service Netflix has officially cancelled its remaining Marvel shows, Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

The shows were the only two series from the TV arm of comic book giant Marvel left on Netflix.

Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage have all been cancelled over the past few months.

The third and final series of Jessica Jones, which stars Krysten Ritter, will be shown on Netflix later this year.

Disney+ launch

The second series of Daredevil spin-off The Punisher was released in January. Jon Bernthal, who starred as vigilante Frank Castle, posted about the cancellation on social media.

Netflix's relationship with Marvel is ending ahead of the launch of Marvel's parent company Disney's new Disney+ streaming service.

Several shows involving Marvel characters, like Loki from the Thor franchise, have already been announced for the new service.

Netflix told Deadline: "We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning."

Head of Marvel TV, Jeph Loeb, broke news of the cancellations to fans with a letter.

It finished with a suggestion that the cancelled Marvel heroes may return on another platform in future, saying: "Our network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that."