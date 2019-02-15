Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga has shared her relief with fans after a tattoo of a music stave on her wrist with a missing fifth line was corrected.

She said: "As a music theory student I'm appalled, as someone having fun with their friends I'm relieved."

The singer, who's up for an Oscar for A Star is Born, was inked for Valentine's Day, having a second tattoo of a rose drawn down her spine.

It's illustrated with the words La Vie en Rose, which she sings in the film.

Appropriately enough, the notes on her wrist now spell G-A-G-A, minus the treble clef.

Happy Valentine's Day. A tattoo toast to "la vie en rose" by the beautiful Winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose...plus I got my name, written in music 🖤matching my bestie and manager @bobby_campbell pic.twitter.com/KMNkxuqlkO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2019

She added that alcohol may have been to blame for the error as she posted the corrected image of the music stave (or staff if you're American): "Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here's the real deal."

Lady Gaga is currently up for best actress for her role as upcoming music star Ally in A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper.

She was also recently among the big winners at the Grammy Awards, along with Kacey Musgraves and Dua Lipa.

She is not the first celebrity to have to redo a tattoo. Last month Ariana Grande had to tweak one she had written in Japanese on the palm of her hand, paying homage to her hit single 7 Rings.

But it turned out that she had in fact tattooed the word for a small charcoal grill by mistake.

This was corrected, but then it apparently read "Japanese BBQ finger".

The singer later deleted her social media posts about her tattoo.

Former Question Time presenter David Dimbleby is also a contender for a celebrity with an incorrect tattoo.

In 2013 he took the leap aged 75 to have a tattoo of a scorpion added to his shoulder, but it was missing two legs.

Image caption David Dimbleby's tattoo was a couple of legs short...

The journalist and BBC presenter told ITV's Loose Women he was "no David Attenborough" and did not spot the legs were missing, adding he was not going to change it.

Dimbleby got the tattoo while making the maritime series, Britain and the Sea and told the Radio Times he had "always wanted a tattoo".

