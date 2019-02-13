Image caption Jack Fincham and Chris Packham doing some bird watching

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has swapped a villa in Mallorca for London's Walthamstow Wetlands in a new nature show.

Nature Dates sees Jack join forces with his childhood hero, Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Jack was often found admiring the Spanish wildlife on Love Island and will now get a lesson from a birdwatching pro.

He says he hopes the show will encourage others to enjoy UK wildlife.

The show is available on BBC iPlayer.

Jack said: "I've loved nature ever since I was a little kid.

"Nature Dates is a dream come true - walking around amazing areas and seeing all sorts of animals.

"I'm hoping people follow my example and go and ask someone on a nature date - could be with a friend or someone they fancy.

Image caption Jack and Chris went to the Walthamstow Wetlands

"There's always something to talk about, and you can find romance in nature, you just have to get out there and look for it."

When he wasn't trying to woo now girlfriend Dani Dyer in the Love Island villa, Jack was teaching other islanders about the wonders of nature.

This included sharing facts about anything from the migration patterns of swallows to the utility of polar bear fur.

Packham, who presents Jack's favourite show Autumnwatch, said he was impressed by the reality star's depth of knowledge.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Jack Fincham won Love Island with Dani Dyer in 2018

He told the BBC: "Going birding with newbies is always great - especially when they are as keen as Jack.

"He wasn't exactly a birding virgin though, he has quite a bit of knowledge but was desperate to see his first kingfisher.

"Luckily I delivered and he was delighted! Actually, that's an understatement - he was delirious! A man who knows that the world's best birds are fully feathered!"

