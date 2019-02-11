Grammys 2019: Winners and performances

The Grammys are underway in Los Angeles with some of the winners already announced.

Lady Gaga has three to date, with St Vincent and Leon Bridges picking up trophies before the television cameras began running.

Here are some pictures of the winners and performances.

Image copyright Getty Images

Alicia brought out her "sisters, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez to talk about the power of music.

"They said I was weird, that my look, my choices my sound, that it wouldn't work," said Gaga. "But music told me not to listen to them, music took my ears, took my hands, my voice and my soul and it led me to all of you and my little monsters who I love so much."

Image copyright Getty Images

Miley Cyrus joined Canadian singer Shawn Mendes for a performance of his nominated song In My Blood.

Image copyright Getty Images

An emotional Lady Gaga picked up her third Grammy of the night for Shallow, from the movie A Star Is Born, accepting best pop duo performance. "I wish Bradley [Cooper[ was here with me now," she said of her director, co-star and fellow singer. "He's over at the Baftas in the UK. Bradley, I loved singing this song with you."

Image copyright Getty Images

Post Malone was joined by veteran funk rockers the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The rapper opened with an acoustic version of his song Stay, before singing his smash hit Rock Star solo and then joining the Peppers on guitar for a rendition of their song Dark Necessities.

Image copyright Getty Images

Soul singer Leon Bridges was a tied winner in the traditional R&B category, while St Vincent won rock song for Masseduction. She said: "I think this is the first time I've given a thank you speech," adding a thank you to "bad ass female engineer Catherine Marks".

Image copyright Getty Images

Rising R&B star H.E.R. aka Gabi Wilson gave a soulful rendition of her beautiful ballad Hard Place. She was joined by a full gospel choir and even indulged in a bit of rock and roll guitar antics. It's her debut at the Grammys and this could be one of those "I was there when..." moments.