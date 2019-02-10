In pictures: Baftas 2019 red carpet glamour
Stars and film industry arrive for London's ceremony celebrating the best films of last year.
Bafta royalty: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended, along with The Favourite's Olivia Colman, who is up for best actress for her role as Queen Anne
Bafta nominees Viola Davis and Amy Adams have arrived on the red carpet
The Wife's Glenn Close is up for a Bafta, and was on the red carpet with her co-star Jonathan Pryce. Thandie Newton is also at the ceremony.
Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee posed on the red carpet
Director Spike Lee put his best foot forward for his Bafta-nominated film BlacKkKlansman, which is up for five awards
Steve Coogan, who plays Stan Laurel in Stan and Ollie, is up for best leading actor
Cynthia Erivo and Richard E Grant could both leave the awards with Bafta trophies...