Image copyright PA Image caption Lewis said the ulcer had made eating, speaking and sleeping difficult

Money saving expert Martin Lewis had said he has had to pull out of his TV appearances because of a throat ulcer.

Writing on Facebook on Thursday, he said "eating and speaking" had become "truly agonising".

Lewis was meant to appear on ITV's Good Morning Britain but said the thought of leaving the house had left him "literally shaking with nerves".

In a latter update, the 46-year-old said he had managed some filming with the help of an anaesthetic spray.

The presenter usually has segments on Good Morning Britain, This Morning and his own ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live consumer shows.

He has been posting about his ill health since Monday, saying it was the "first time in years" he had had to call in sick.

Lewis said there was no cure for the ulcer and that he would have to wait it out until he started to feel better.

It has been a stressful few weeks for the consumer finance journalist, who revealed in late January he was dropping a legal action against Facebook.

He originally sued the social media network over ads running on its platform that falsely claimed he had put his name to a number of investment schemes.

Lewis dropped the case after Facebook agreed to introduce a scam ads reporting button and promise to give £3m to Citizens Advice.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.