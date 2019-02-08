In pictures: Albert Finney's life and career
The Oscar-nominated star of Tom Jones and Erin Brockovich has died aged 82.
Getty Images
Finney's first major role was as the original "angry young man", factory worker Arthur Seaton, in the film Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, 1960. The film earned Finney the first of 13 Bafta nominations.
Getty Images
Finney as Tom Jones, the role that made him an international star, in 1963. The adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel was directed by Tony Richardson, who worked with Finney in his film, The Entertainer.
Getty Images
Finney and Audrey Hepburn clowned around in a scene from the movie Two for the Road in August 1967. The pair played a couple dealing with a crisis in their marriage.
Getty Images
Finney married French actress Anouk Aimee at Kensington registry office in August 1970. The pair lived in London for the seven years of their marriage.
Getty Images
Finney took the title role in the musical Scrooge, directed by Ronald Neame and released in 1970.
Getty Images
Finney played detective Hercule Poirot, alongside such big Hollywood stars as Lauren Bacall, in Murder on the Orient Express in 1974.
Getty Images
Finney wrote on a wall with a spray can to promote the play Loot in 1975. He directed a revival of the Joe Orton play at the Royal Court Theatre.
Getty Images
Finney and Martin Sheen were in an inflatable boat while filming heist movie Loophole in 1980. The crime caper was filmed in London.
Getty Images
Finney lost his trademark locks for his role as Daddy Warbucks in the musical film Annie. Here he is holding up the remains of his hair in 1981.
Getty Images
The actor greeted a surprise visitor - actress Faye Dunaway - as he ate lunch in Toronto in 1987.
BBC
Finney and Joanna Lumley played Reggie and Liz in the Bafta-winning BBC drama, A Rather English Marriage. Andrew Davies's adaptation of Angela Lambert's novel was first shown in 1998.
Getty Images
The actor was Oscar-nominated for his role as lawyer Ed Masry in Steven Soderbergh's Erin Brockovich in 2000. He lost out to Michael Caine, but his co-star Julia Roberts took home the award for best actress.
Getty Images
Finney was photographed during press conference for Big Fish in 2003. He was nominated for a Bafta for his performance as Edward Bloom in Tim Burton's film.