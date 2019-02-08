Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Juliette Binoche is president of the Berlin film festival's international jury

Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche has called for the public censure of Harvey Weinstein to end, saying "justice has to do its work".

Binoche, who is head of the jury at Berlin Film Festival, said: "I'm trying to put my feet in his shoes. He's had enough, I think."

She added she had had no problems working with the movie mogul on Chocolat and The English Patient.

Weinstein is accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct.

The allegations go back decades and Weinstein has admitted in the past that his behaviour has "caused a lot of pain", but denies any non-consensual sex and has described many allegations against him as "patently false".

Weinstein is currently facing criminal charges on five counts of sexual abuse, including rape, relating to two accusers - charges he also denies.

He also faces a number of civil cases, including one brought by the actress Ashley Judd, one of his earliest accusers.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Weinstein faces additional investigations in London and Los Angeles

In 2017, Binoche told the French newspaper Le Monde that a film producer had assaulted her when she was 18.

Speaking at the first news conference of the festival, the French actress said she had encountered no such issues with Weinstein, but "could see that he had problems".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Binoche's latest film, Who You Think I Am, is being shown at the Berlin film festival

She said: "As a producer he was wonderful, most of the time. I think he was a great producer. That we shouldn't forget, even though it's been difficult for some directors and actors and especially actresses."

Binoche continued: "I just want to say peace to his mind and let justice do what it needs to do."

The scores of women accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct led to what became the #MeToo movement.

This resulted in hundreds of women accusing high-profile men in business, government and entertainment of sexual abuse and harassment.

