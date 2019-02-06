Image copyright AFP

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer has been removed from his film's Bafta Awards nomination due to allegations he sexually abused under-age boys.

Bafta said Bohemian Rhapsody "remains nominated" in the Outstanding British Film category - but Mr Singer's nomination had been "suspended".

The allegations come from an article in The Atlantic, which quotes four men it says have not spoken publicly before.

Mr Singer denies the allegations, which he calls a "homophobic smear".

In a statement released on Wednesday, Bafta said it considered the alleged behaviour "completely unacceptable and incompatible" with its values.

The academy said it recognised "Mr Singer's denial of the allegations" but that his suspension would remain in place "until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved".

It added: "For the avoidance of doubt, Bohemian Rhapsody remains nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, and the other individuals named as candidates in respect of the film remain nominees.

"Bafta believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this."