Image caption John Humphrys is known for taking politicians to task on Today

John Humphrys has said he is preparing to step down from presenting Radio 4's Today programme by the end of the year.

He has told programme bosses he intends to leave in the autumn, but has not yet formally resigned.

Humphrys - who also hosts TV quiz show Mastermind - has presented Radio 4's flagship news programme since 1987.

Today editor Sarah Sands said she hoped listeners would "enjoy John's lap of honour this year", but added that he "is with us for some time yet".

Image caption Humphrys has hosted Mastermind since 2003

Humphrys joined the BBC in 1966 as a reporter based in Liverpool.

During his career with the BBC, he has worked as a foreign correspondent in both America and Africa, a diplomatic correspondent and presenter of the Nine O'Clock News.

But he is best-known for taking Britain's politicians to task on the Today programme.

Sands, who has edited Today since 2017, said: "We hope listeners will enjoy John's lap of honour this year.

"He is the Today programme patriarch but also, even now, the little boy who throws stones. He is deeply suspicious of power. Don't expect him to let up - he is with us for some time yet."