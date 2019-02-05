Image caption Sir Paul McCartney - seen here with Blue Peter's Lindsey Russell - has also won 17 Grammys

He's the one of the most successful musicians in pop history but Sir Paul McCartney now says he has finally "made it" after being given a gold Blue Peter badge.

The former Beatle can be seen getting the badge - the rarest award the programme gives - on Thursday's Blue Peter on CBBC.

The musician was given the badge for inspiring generations of people.

McCartney said: "I will wear it with great pride".

Image copyright PA Image caption The Beatles made 11 studio albums and had a run of worldwide number one singles

Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell gave McCartney the award, just before he went on stage at the O2 arena in London.

Russell asked the Beatles and Wings singer what advice he would give to young people who want to become musicians and songwriters.

McCartney said: "The only advice really is to do it... a lot.

"I have a song writing class and the first thing I say to them is 'Look, I don't really know how to do this' and at first they kind of look at me, but when you think about it there is no formula."

Image caption The famous Blue Peter badge was launched on 17 June 1963

Only a few gold Blue Peter badges are awarded each year. They are the only badge the children's programme - which began in 1958 - awards to adults.

Gold Blue Peter badges are given to people for outstanding achievements, like saving a life, or inspiring the nation.

Image caption The Queen was given a gold Blue Peter badge in 2001

The Queen, eight-time Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt and Harry Potter author JK Rowling all hold gold Blue Peter badges.

Sir Peter Jackson, who is directing a new Beatles documentary about the making of their final studio album, Let It Be, also received a gold badge last year.

Image caption His preciousssss...Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson also has a gold badge

Blue Peter's editor, Ewan Vinnicombe, said: "Sir Paul McCartney has inspired generations of Blue Peter viewers to love music and be creative - a core value of Blue Peter.

"I'm thrilled that we have been able to honour the legend that is Sir Paul with our highest accolade - a gold badge."

