A host of British comedy stars have paid tribute to Jeremy Hardy following his death from cancer at the age of 57.

Jack Dee, who worked with Hardy on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, said he was "off the register funny".

Julian Clary said he had always been "the funniest and brightest", while Victoria Coren Mitchell described him as "a miracle of a person".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also paid tribute to the socialist comic, saying he "gave his all for everyone else."

Jeremy Hardy was a dear, lifelong friend. He always gave his all for everyone else and the campaigns for social justice.



You made us all smile. You made us all think.



You made us all smile. You made us all think.

Rest in peace, Jeremy. pic.twitter.com/9ClbaPyDO0 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 1, 2019

Mr Corbyn's tribute followed that of shadow chancellor John McDonnell to a man he called a "good and loyal friend".

Saddened to lose our good & loyal friend Jeremy Hardy. As well as being a brilliant comedian, whenever the call for solidarity went out, Jeremy courageously supported campaigns for social justice from the Guildford 4, the miners strike to the plight of refugees. We all loved him. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) February 1, 2019

In his tweet, Dee - who interviewed Hardy for an edition of Radio 4's Chain Reaction - said he was "so privileged" to have counted him as "a dear friend".

Jeremy Hardy was ground-breakingly brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring. So privileged to have counted him as a dear friend. My love goes out Katie and Betty and all his wonderful family. x — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) February 1, 2019

Coren Mitchell echoed those sentiments, saying he had been "so kind" when her father Alan - another regular on The News Quiz - died in 2007.

Jeremy Hardy was so special and brilliant and mischievous, a miracle of a person. I loved him a lot. He was so kind when my father died. My dad admired him enormously. It's so sad. — Victoria Coren M. (@VictoriaCoren) February 1, 2019

Graeme Garden, who appeared with Hardy on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, said he was "saddened" to lose a "kind and thoughtful friend."

Rory Bremner, meanwhile, said he was "sad beyond measure" and that Hardy had been "funnier than the lot of us put together."

Sad beyond measure that Jeremy Hardy died this morning. Unfussy, unshowy, principled, self-deprecating, hugely loved & admired by his fellow comedians, and funnier than the lot of us put together. A unique comedian & a lovely man. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) February 1, 2019

The Reverend Richard Coles recalled fondly that they would often use the toilet at the same time while working at GLR (now BBC Radio London) in the 1980s.

So sorry to hear of the death of Jeremy Hardy. We used to have the same pee break at GLR in the 80s and would chat in a comradely way at the urinals. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) February 1, 2019

Mock the Week star Angela Barnes was not alone in recalling how "kind and supportive" Hardy had been during their radio appearances together.

Utterly heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Jeremy Hardy. He was so very kind and supportive of me, I've had so many laughs sat next to him on the News Quiz and even more in the pub afterwards. So much love and strength to his family. Night Jeremy, cheers for the laughs xxx — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 1, 2019

Pointless quiz master Richard Osman also wrote about how "lucky" he had been to work with the comedian early in his career.

I was very lucky to work with Jeremy Hardy early in my career. Every day was a masterclass, a privilege. He was so naturally and brilliantly funny, and a man who chose to use his comedy to change the world, rather than to fill stadia. A very sad day. #RIPJeremy — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 1, 2019

Actor David Morrissey paid tribute to Hardy for highlighting "the absurdity of our unjust political system" in his comedy.

Very sad news about Jeremy Hardy. A very funny, intelligent human being who's comedy pointed out the absurdity of our unjust political system. He will be sadly missed. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) February 1, 2019

Broadcaster Matthew Wright said the world would be "a greyer place" without him, while comedian Katy Brand said he had always been "welcoming and generous".

Sioned William, Radio 4's commissioning editor for comedy, described Hardy as "one of our family".

"Whether he was demolishing politicians on The News Quiz... or any time he was required to sing on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, he was always at the top of his game," her statement continued.

Hardy's publicist said "a fitting memorial" would take place and that details would be announced soon.

