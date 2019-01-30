Image copyright Frances Valentine Image caption Rachel Brosnahan has won two Golden Globes for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The niece of the late fashion designer Kate Spade has been named as the new face of her label.

Rachel Brosnahan, the star of hit Amazon TV comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, features in Frances Valentine's new campaign.

Spade took her own life at the age of 55 in June 2018.

The 28-year-old actress said: "When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive."

Image copyright Frances Valentine

She told People magazine: "This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to.

"In the wake of Katy's passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy's work, many of whom were strangers from around the world."

Spade founded Frances Valentine, named after her daughter, after selling her original Kate Spade label in 2007.

The designer set up Frances Valentine with her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, and best friend Elyce Arons.

The new campaign is a tribute to Spade's signature colourful designs, and the locations for the shoot were places close to Kate's heart, including her showroom overlooking Bryant Park in New York.

